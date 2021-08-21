Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galivants Ferry, SC

Galivants Ferry gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

Posted by 
Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12J0Wb_0bYoWBWj00

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 41 Grocery at 4135 Sc-41. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

41 Grocery

4135 Sc-41, Mullins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2841 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

2875 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

BP

2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Speedway

2949 Us-501 East, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry, SC
49
Followers
229
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galivants Ferry, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sc#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy