Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hinckley

(HINCKLEY, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Hinckley area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

BP at 405 Old Highway 61 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minnoco at 402 Fire Monument Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 405 Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 329 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 4.04 $ 3.29

Holiday 401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.