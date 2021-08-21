Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Butler

(BUTLER, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Butler area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Northside Food Mart at 242 Thomaston Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pure at 22 S Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Butler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Northside Food Mart 242 Thomaston Hwy, Butler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.