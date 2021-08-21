Scott City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 104 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero S Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.