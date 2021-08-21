Corning gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon

(CORNING, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Corning area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Farm Service at 3211 Us-67 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1000 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Farm Service 3211 Us-67, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 105 N Missouri Ave, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1509 W Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.