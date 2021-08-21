Corning gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon
(CORNING, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Corning area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.
Farm Service at 3211 Us-67 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1000 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0