Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lakeview

(LAKEVIEW, OR) According to Lakeview gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 715 N 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.93.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Ed's Fast Break 1206 S G St, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 17697 Us-395, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.