Falls City gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FALLS CITY, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Falls City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 1501 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Shop 1403 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1221 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.