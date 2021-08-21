Here’s the cheapest gas in Lovelock Saturday

(LOVELOCK, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Lovelock, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 163 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 150 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lovelock area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 163 E Main St, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.95 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 4.01

Shop N Go 365 Cornell Ave, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.