Here’s the cheapest gas in Lovelock Saturday
(LOVELOCK, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Lovelock, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 163 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 150 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lovelock area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.95
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$4.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
