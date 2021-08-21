Save up to $0.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gold Beach
(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Gold Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 29359 Ellensburg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 29359 Ellensburg Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gold Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.98
$--
$--
$3.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0