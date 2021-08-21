Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Blanco
(BLANCO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Blanco, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Phillips 66 at 111 Blanco Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 59 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Blanco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.29
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0