Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Blanco

(BLANCO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Blanco, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 111 Blanco Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 59 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Blanco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 111 Blanco Ave, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 819 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.