Save up to $0.61 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Battle Mountain

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Battle Mountain, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 775 South Broad Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 760 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 3.75

Flying J 650 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 4.06 $ --

Shell 710 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.06 $ 4.23 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.