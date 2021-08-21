Save up to $0.61 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Battle Mountain
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Battle Mountain, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.
Maverik at 775 South Broad Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 760 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.88
$4.08
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.85
$4.06
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$4.06
$4.23
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0