Newberry gas at $3.11 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEWBERRY, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Newberry, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Zephyr at 619 Newberry Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 13957 Mi-28, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Zephyr 619 Newberry Ave, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Holiday 7502 Mi-123, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 7161 State Highway M123, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.