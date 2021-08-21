This is the cheapest gas in Piedmont right now

(PIEDMONT, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Piedmont, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Clark at 523 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Express Mart at 1027 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Piedmont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Clark 523 S Main St, Piedmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Break Time 617 N Main St, Piedmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1104 S Main St, Piedmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.