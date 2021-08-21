This is the cheapest gas in Cle Elum right now

(CLE ELUM, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Cle Elum area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 207 W 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Warrior's Quick Stop 901 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.51

Safeway 804 W First St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.