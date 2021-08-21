This is the cheapest gas in Goodland right now

(GOODLAND, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Goodland, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 320 E 8Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 2423 Enterprise Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 320 E 8Th St, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Cenex 1202 W Us-24, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2510 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

24/7 Travel Store 2710 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.