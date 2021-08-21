New Hampton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) According to New Hampton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Kwik Star at 115 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Hampton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Star 115 E Main St , New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Casey's 615 N Linn Ave, New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 825 W Milwaukee St, New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.