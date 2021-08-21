Grafton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GRAFTON, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Grafton, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Simonson at 1144 Hill Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Simonson at 1144 Hill Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grafton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Simonson 1144 Hill Ave, Grafton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Simonson 45 E 12Th St, Grafton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1111 12Th St, Grafton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.