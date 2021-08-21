Where's the cheapest gas in Delta?

(DELTA, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delta area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

Shell at 111 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 76 N Us-6, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.76.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 111 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 4.03 $ 4.34 $ 3.84

Maverik 44 North Us Highway 6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.84

Sinclair 777 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.86 $ 4.00 $ 3.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.