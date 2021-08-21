Here’s the cheapest gas in Holbrook Saturday

(HOLBROOK, AZ) According to Holbrook gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.27 at Chevron at 950 Navajo Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy's 850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.05

Maverik 1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.15

76 1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.30 $ -- $ 3.07

Circle K 101 Mission Ln, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.