This is the cheapest gas in New Windsor right now

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Gas prices vary across in the New Windsor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven 2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Marathon 2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.