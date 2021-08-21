Gas savings: The cheapest station in Antlers

(ANTLERS, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Antlers, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 904 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.82 at Shell at 801 W Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Antlers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 904 W Main St, Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.