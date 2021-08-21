This is the cheapest gas in Ogallala right now

(OGALLALA, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ogallala area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Fat Dogs at 100 Prospector Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sapp Bros at 101 Stagecoach Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fat Dogs 100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.74 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Walmart 206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.