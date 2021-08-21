Windom gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WINDOM, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Windom area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Speedway at 1550 1St Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1550 1St Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 1550 1St Ave, Windom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Center Stop 904 2Nd Ave, Windom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 6122Nd Ave N, Windom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.