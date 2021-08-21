Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Melrose

(MELROSE, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Melrose area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

Casey's at 406 S 2Nd Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 100 1St Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 406 S 2Nd Ave Se, Melrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.18

Sinclair 423 S 2Nd Ave E, Melrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 817 County Hwy 13, Melrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.