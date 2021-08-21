Pipestone gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PIPESTONE, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pipestone area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 102 8Th Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pipestone area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 102 8Th Ave Se, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 2288Th Ave Ne, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Casey's 7118Th Ave Se, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.