Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hardinsburg

(HARDINSBURG, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hardinsburg area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

Marathon at 6762 S Ky-261 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 306 South Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 6762 S Ky-261, Hardinsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.