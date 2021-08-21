Where's the cheapest gas in Quincy?
(QUINCY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Quincy area offering savings of $0.61 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fuel Star at 98 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 151 Crescent St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Quincy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.28 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
