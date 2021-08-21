Here’s the cheapest gas in Lake Isabella Saturday

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake Isabella area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5510 Lake Isabella Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.55.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake Isabella area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.21

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor 5981 Wofford Blvd, Wofford Hts

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.