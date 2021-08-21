Where's the cheapest gas in Williams?

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Williams area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 222 W Route 66 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5235 N Az-64, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williams area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 222 W Route 66, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1055 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.69

76 801 W Route 66, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.