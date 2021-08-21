Where's the cheapest gas in Ocean View?

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ocean View area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Liberty 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Liberty 30244 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Liberty 34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Exxon 36656 Lighthouse Rd, Fenwick Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.