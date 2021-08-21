Norton gas at $2.9 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(NORTON, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Norton, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1112 Norton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.60
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.61
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.58
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.31
$3.62
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
