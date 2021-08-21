Norton gas at $2.9 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NORTON, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Norton, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1112 Norton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.08

Gas 'N Go 207 Woodland Dr Sw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ --

Marathon 1625 Park Ave Sw, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ --

Valero 590 Trent St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.61 $ 3.09

Valero 1207 Kentucky Ave Se, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.14

Valero 6615 W Main St, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.31 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.