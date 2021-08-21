Here’s the cheapest gas in Salmon Saturday

(SALMON, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Salmon, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 700 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 500 S Challis St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 700 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Sinclair 716 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1200 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.