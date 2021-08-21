Here’s the cheapest gas in Salmon Saturday
(SALMON, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Salmon, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 700 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 500 S Challis St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.43 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
