Pittsfield gas at $3.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PITTSFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pittsfield area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 105 South Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 105 South Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.35.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 105 South Jackson St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.19

Ayerco 101 N Memorial St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

Casey's 321 E Washington St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Haymakers 920 W Washingon St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.