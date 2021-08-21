This is the cheapest gas in Post right now

(POST, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Post area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 115 S Broadway St, Post

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 124 N Broadway, Post

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 409 N Broadway, Post

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.