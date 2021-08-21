Wheatland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WHEATLAND, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Wheatland, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 1650 South Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 81 Swanson Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.32.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1650 South Street, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.37

FVC 305 16Th St, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.