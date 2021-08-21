Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Manistique

(MANISTIQUE, MI) According to Manistique gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.2 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.22.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 1038 W Lakeshore Dr, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 4.07 $ 3.35

BP 6810W Us Highway 2, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Woody's Outpost 8895 Us-2 W, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 216 Deer Rd, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.