Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colby

(COLBY, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Colby area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 24/7 Travel Store at 1980 S Range Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 265 W 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

24/7 Travel Store 1980 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.16

Hi-Plains Co-op 470 N Nashville Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dillons 1605 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Casey's 1855 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.