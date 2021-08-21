Tonopah gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon
(TONOPAH, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tonopah area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 41112 W Indian School Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 4127 N 411Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tonopah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.24 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.15
$3.60
$3.87
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
