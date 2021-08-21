Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, ME) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 76 College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
