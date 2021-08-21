Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, ME) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 76 College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 153 Hinckley Rd, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.15

CITGO 124 Main St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ --

CITGO 364 Main St, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 33 Elm St, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kenoco 179 Neck Rd, Benton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.