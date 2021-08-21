Gas savings: The cheapest station in Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Red Bud area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moto Mart at 900 S Main. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Moto Mart at 900 S Main, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moto Mart 900 S Main, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 1305 S Main St, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 3745 Il-3, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.