Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Licking

(LICKING, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Licking, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 240 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Lewis Service Station at 105 W Mo-32, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Licking area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 240 S Main St, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 211 S Us-63, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sinclair 243 S Main St, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.