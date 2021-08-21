Cancel
Osceola, IA

This is the cheapest gas in Osceola right now

Osceola Post
 8 days ago
(OSCEOLA, IA) According to Osceola gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 114 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 114 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Osceola area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

114 N Main St, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

100 W Mclane St, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1706 Jeffreys Dr, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09

Pilot

2210 W Clay St, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$2.92
$3.19
$3.44
$--

BP

105 Ariel Circle, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Osceola, IA
