This is the cheapest gas in Osceola right now
(OSCEOLA, IA) According to Osceola gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 114 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 114 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Osceola area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$2.92
$3.19
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0