Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Alva
(ALVA, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Alva area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Ranger Mart at 103 E Oklahoma Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Phillips 66 at 1512 E Oklahoma Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alva area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
