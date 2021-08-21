Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 PM 6.1 1.4 1.0 1 Minor 22/10 AM 5.4 0.7 1.0 1 None 22/11 PM 6.1 1.4 1.0 1 Minor 23/11 AM 5.4 0.7 0.9 1 None 24/12 AM 5.8 1.1 0.9 1 Minor

alerts.weather.gov

Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
