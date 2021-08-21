Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Plain

(FORT PLAIN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Plain area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

Sunoco at 116 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stewart's Shops at 18 Willet St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 116 W Main St, Canajoharie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 40 W Grand St, Palatine Bridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 18 E Main St, St Johnsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Stewart's Shops 52 W Main St, St Johnsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.