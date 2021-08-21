Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tucumcari
(TUCUMCARI, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Tucumcari area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Flying J at 2021 S Mountain Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at Love's Travel Stop at 1900 Mountain Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tucumcari area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.03
$3.48
$3.71
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
