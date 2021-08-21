Here’s the cheapest gas in Rockport Saturday

(ROCKPORT, MA) According to Rockport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 354 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 245 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 354 Main St, Gloucester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ --

Mobil 71 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Flannagan's 1 Flannagan Sq, Gloucester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.