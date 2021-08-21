Here’s the cheapest gas in Kingfisher Saturday

(KINGFISHER, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Kingfisher area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Casey's at 102 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 701 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 102 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 124 W Broadway, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.