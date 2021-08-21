Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Childress

(CHILDRESS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Childress area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 1510 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 601 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 1510 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2709 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.