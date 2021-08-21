This is the cheapest gas in Fairfield right now

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 685 Us-84 W , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cooper Farms 301 W Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 299 Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Valero 440 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.