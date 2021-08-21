This is the cheapest gas in Fairfield right now
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 685 Us-84 W , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.39
$3.14
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
